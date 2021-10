A woman whose drink was spiked on a night out says she was left "terrified" that she would die.

Miranda Arieh was in Leeds when a substance was put into her drink which led to her collapse.

Ms Arieh said: "I remember a lot of fear and I remember just having my head collapse between my knees... and just feeling absolutely terrified I was just going to die there.

"I remember, very distinctly, at that moment, not feeling believed."