A woman living in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, has been reunited with her father after 58 years apart.

Julie Lund, 59, posted in a local community Facebook group asking for help to find him and was "blown away" by the responses.

Four days after posting she was reunited with her dad Brian Rothery, who had lived all that time just over an hour away in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

Brian said: "It was like a miracle and I don't believe in miracles", to which Julie responded: "We got one."