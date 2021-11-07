The father of a former Rugby League player has issued an emotional plea to put extra funding into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research.

Geoff Burrow's son, Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with the condition after he retired from the game.

Describing his family's anguish, Mr Burrow said: "If the MPs had to live one day, or one week, as a family, with somebody with MND, they'd do something".

Following last week's budget, he urged ministers to fund research into treatments and cures for the degenerative terminal disease.

In response, Conservative MP Robbie Moore said: "What we did see in the budget is I think £59m going into more research and development.

"I'm clearly conscious that's not enough, we need to do more on that."