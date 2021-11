A teacher in Leeds has provided beds to nearly 1,400 children in the city and says referrals are continuing to rise.

Bex Wilson set up the charity Zarach in 2017 after she realised some of her pupils did not have a bed to sleep in.

"Every postcode in Leeds has been affected by bed poverty and we know that because we've delivered beds there," she said.

"It's just not right in 2021 that, in Britain, we have children that don't have a bed."