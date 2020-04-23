A woman with spinal muscular atrophy has been using TikTok to dispel myths about her disability.

Shelby Lynch, from Leeds, has more than 400,000 followers on the social media platform.

She said: "I am just a regular 24-year-old that's disabled and needs extra accommodations, that's literally it.

"I don't want to be treated like a child just because I am disabled."

She recently won Influencer of the Year at the 2021 Sense Awards, which "celebrate the achievements of people with complex disabilities".