Footage of a fight on board a train allegedly sparked by a row over mask-wearing has emerged.

The recording, taken on a service between York and Leeds on Saturday night, depicts two men - one masked, one not - arguing.

As the dispute escalates, other passengers attempt to calm the situation before another fight breaks out between two women.

British Transport Police said an investigation was underway and inquiries were ongoing.

Operator TransPennine Express said the behaviour was "totally unacceptable".

It said passengers must follow government advice to wear masks on trains and in stations unless people are exempt.