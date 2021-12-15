Convicted killer Savannah Brockhill branded herself as the 'number one psycho' in a video warning others not to message her girlfriend.

Brockhill, 28, was convicted and jailed for life for the murder of Keighley toddler Star Hobson.

A jury heard how she had physically and emotionally assaulted the 16-month-old, who died in September 2020 as a result of her injuries.

In the video, Brockhill threatens violence against people messaging her then partner and Star's mother, Frankie Smith.

Smith was convicted and jailed for causing or allowing the death of her daughter.