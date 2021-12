An 88-year-old lollipop lady has retired after working decades in the job.

Betty Timbrell, who patrols Warren Lane in Bingley, near Bradford, is a well-known figure after helping children cross the road for nearly 30 years.

Ahead of her final patrol, she said: "I'm dreading tomorrow coming. I'm afraid there might be some tears shed."

She was later given a guard of honour and clapped out by the children on Thursday.