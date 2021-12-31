An artist who set out to capture every sunrise of the year has recorded the final dawn of his year-long project.

Tom Newhouse, from Leeds, began Project 365 in January, filming at locations around Yorkshire and the North East.

The 24-year-old, who plans to compile his footage into a film, said his quest had given him "euphoric moments"

"In a time when there has been restriction on freedom, this has given me a lot of freedom to experience the world in a different way," he said.