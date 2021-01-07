Wild swimmers are venturing into open water every day in January to raise money for homeless people.

The January Daily Dip fundraises for Crisis, a national charity supporting homeless people.

Last year, the event raised more than £55,000.

Louise Studd, from West Yorkshire, has been open water swimming in January for three years.

She said: "We're taking the time to think about those less fortunate than us. We have a choice to do this but for many people living out on the streets, it's not a choice."