Keighley College is offering free haircuts and manicures to people going for job interviews in the area.

The services are provided by students studying for qualifications in hair and beauty, working with jobseekers helps them to learn vital skills.

Robyn Sutherland, 23, is a student from Leeds who took advantage of the offer while preparing for an interview.

She said "when you feel good in yourself then I feel like that portrays outwards."