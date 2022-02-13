A 21-year-old student from Huddersfield is hoping to compete in an international racing series next month but wants more British Asian women to take up the sport.

Amna Qamar trained through the Formula Woman programme, an initiative aimed at getting more women into motorsport.

She says that despite getting to the final stages she has noticed a lack of diversity and wants to encourage others to get behind the wheel.

Adding that "getting that spot in the GT Cup is like bringing your own background with you all the way to the top".