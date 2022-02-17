Every fire station in Bradford has been named a "safe spot" where victims of domestic abuse can seek help.

The city's nine fire stations are now all officially safe spaces where victims can make a phone call for guidance and support.

The idea came from Jemma Burgess, a West Yorkshire fire fighter, after she became aware of a rise in the number of domestic abuse cases.

She says: "That's what we do. We rescue people and we provide support and help."