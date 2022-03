A community turned pink to celebrate a little girl who had been fighting cancer.

Much of Holmfirth, in West Yorkshire, was decked out in the colour to show support for Eden Smith on her seventh birthday.

Eden was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April 2021.

But, last week she was told by doctors that "there was no longer a sign of neuroblastoma".

She said the news and the support meant it was "the best birthday ever".