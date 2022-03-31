A man who runs a community enterprise which lets people borrow, rather than buy, items they need says it is one way to help combat the rising cost of living.

The Library of Things in Leeds allows people to contribute a "pay-as-you-feel" fee and borrow items such as garden tools and camping equipment.

Jed Aitchinson, from Buy Nowt LS6, said they wanted more people to make use of their resources.

He said: "We could make people's lives so much easier financially by them borrowing all these things from us instead."

