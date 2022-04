A man from Bradford has raised more than £31,000 for schools in Nepal after completing the Manchester Marathon while fasting for Ramadan.

Race Across The World winner Emon Choudhury took part in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday.

He said: "Knowing that I ran a marathon during Ramadan is just incredible.

"It was amazing what I accomplished, but the main thing is that I raised over £31,700,"