People in Wakefield say their MP Imran Ahmad Khan should resign after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Khan, who was elected as Conservative MP for the West Yorkshire city in 2019, had denied groping a 15-year-old boy at a party in Staffordshire in January 2008.

Southwark Crown Court heard Khan forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before assaulting him.

Khan, 48, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, was found guilty after a week-long trial. His solicitors say he will be appealing the verdict.