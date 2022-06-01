This is the moment that Bradford learned it would be the UK's City of Culture in 2025.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced the West Yorkshire district had beaten Wrexham, County Durham and Sunderland in a ceremony on BBC One's The One Show.

Crowds in Bradford celebrated their victory on Wednesday evening, with one reveller telling BBC Look North: "All the stuff's here so it's really nice to get the recognition that we finally deserve."