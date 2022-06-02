A man from West Yorkshire has shared the story of how his mother asked the future Queen for help in 1949.

Francis Atkinson, who now lives in Halifax, was born in Belgium and came to England in 1947 with his mother.

Two years later, his mother needed help finding a new home in West Yorkshire and wrote a letter to the then Princess Elizabeth.

She responded and helped them find a new property, something which Francis says shows that "the Queen is accessible to anyone".