Four-year-old Imogen was born with a condition which meant she couldn't communicate with her parents - but, thanks to baking, she is now able to speak to them.

Imogen was born with global development delay which means she took longer to reach certain development milestones than other children.

Her dad Danny started to play games during their home food delivery and says now "she loves speaking to people and meeting new people."

Now Chef Imogen runs pop-up stalls selling homemade bakery goods, with all the money being spent on cookery books, which will be given to local primary schools.