An eight-year-old Ghostbusters super fan has enjoyed an action-packed day hunting ghouls in a library in Leeds.

George, from Harrogate, has a rare form of congenital heart disease which means he was born with half a working heart.

Organised by the charity Make-A-Wish, his dream day involved a ride in the famous Ecto-1 vehicle before capturing a ghost at Leeds Central Library.

He said the day had "amazing written all over it".