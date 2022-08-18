A group of women who lost members of their families to suicide have come together to create a quilt in their memory.

The Yorkshire Speak Their Name project invited people from across the region to send in fabric squares to remember their loved ones.

Once finished, the quilt will be unveiled in Millennium Square in Leeds on the 10 September to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Pat, whose son Dom died in 2017 said: "The quilt, for me, is a way of talking about the people we lost, not the way they died, because there's so much more to them than that."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.