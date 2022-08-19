A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for life.

Thomas Nutt, 46, was found guilty of murdering Dawn Walker, 52, after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Nutt strangled Ms Walker just hours after they were married and stored her body in a cupboard before dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax.

He was sentenced on Friday to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

