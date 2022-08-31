The lake at Harewood House in Leeds has dried up following months of low rainfall.

The country house has also confirmed their ferry service is unlikely to run again until 2023.

Yorkshire has recorded below long-term average rainfall for the last five months, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

The EA officially moved the county to drought status on 16 August, a decision based on low river flows, groundwater and reservoir levels.

Harewood House Trust, the charity that looks after the site, and the Harewood Estate are working with the Environment Agency and Leeds City Council to ensure the wellbeing of Harewood's wildlife which relies on the lake.