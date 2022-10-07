A Bradford church is mixing baptisms with body slams as a method of supporting people in the city who may be struggling.

The unusual blend of wrestling and religion was set up by Gareth 'Angel' Thompson in 2021.

After overcoming his own experiences of abuse and homelessness, he wants to help others build positive mental health through wrestling.

Video journalist: Woody Morris

The Bradford Church of Wrestling will be broadcast on Friday 7 October at 7.30pm on BBC One in Yorkshire, the North West and Lincolnshire and will be available on the iPlayer straight after.