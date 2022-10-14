An arsonist rang 999 after becoming trapped in a school which he'd just torched.

Aaron Foster broke into Ash Green school in Mixenden in February before setting it alight and causing £4.5m damage.

It came 18 months after he set fire to Mixenden library causing £180,000 of damage.

Foster, 20, who denied the charge, was given a life sentence at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday and told he must serve at least nine years.

In the 999 call he blames "non-existent accomplices", West Yorkshire Police said.