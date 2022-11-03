Cameras captured the moment a mother and her partner were jailed for life for murdering their teenage son.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021.

The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Mrs Justice Lambert's sentencing remarks were filmed as she handed down her sentence at the court, the first time such a recording has happened in England outside London.

Kalinowska and Latoszewski were both told they would spend a minimum of 39 years in prison for Sebastian's killing.

