Firefighters say they are preparing for a potential rise in anti-social behaviour ahead of Bonfire Night.

Scott Donegan, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said officers will be wearing body-worn cameras to catch offenders, adding that they are aware some people are "stockpiling fireworks and rocks" to attack crews.

Meanwhile, volunteer Yasser Mohammed said he has seen an increase in anti-social behaviour linked to Bonfire Night in recent years.