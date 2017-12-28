A woman sitting near a crying baby on a bus and a man frustrated with his flight being cancelled are among recent 999 calls to West Yorkshire Police.

The force's team of contact officers, which handles 999 calls, 101 enquiries and online services, deals with about 1,300 emergency calls a day.

Up to 20% of the calls it handles are non-police matters and are delaying their response times to genuine emergencies, police said.

Officers reminded people to only call 999 in an emergency when there is a danger to life, or a crime in progress.