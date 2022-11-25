Rob Burrow says the government has "blood on their hands" due to the underfunding of motor neurone disease (MND) and research to find a cure.

In a BBC Look North interview, the ex-Leeds Rhinos star said MND, which he has, "kills six people a day" in the UK.

The MND Association said it was frustrated a £50m fund promised by the government is yet to reach researchers.

The government said it remained committed to spending "at least another £50 million" to help find an MND cure.