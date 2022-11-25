Rob Burrow: Government has blood on its hands over MND funding
Rob Burrow says the government has "blood on their hands" due to the underfunding of motor neurone disease (MND) and research to find a cure.
In a BBC Look North interview, the ex-Leeds Rhinos star said MND, which he has, "kills six people a day" in the UK.
The MND Association said it was frustrated a £50m fund promised by the government is yet to reach researchers.
The government said it remained committed to spending "at least another £50 million" to help find an MND cure.