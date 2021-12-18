Yorkshire team spends thousands on toys to give away at Christmas
A group of landscape gardeners from West Yorkshire have spent thousands of pounds on toys to give to charity for Christmas.
Reese Fletcher and his team raised the funds by making hundreds of wooden Christmas trees and selling them.
With the money raised they spent just under £15,000 on Christmas presents in a local toy shop.
The toys will then be given, via a local high school and local charity, to vulnerable families across Yorkshire.