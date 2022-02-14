A Leeds business trialling the four-day working week says it has seen "amazing growth" during the pilot.

Claire Daniels, CEO of marketing firm Trio Media, said her company had performed "45% better than the year before" during the trial period.

The trial, organised by campaign group 4 Day Week, gives employees 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked.

The BBC spoke to the Leeds firm taking part in the scheme, the general public and a business expert to see how people felt about the idea.