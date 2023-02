Three years ago Storm Ciara swept across parts of West Yorkshire.

Residents in Mytholmroyd in the Calder Valley look back on the impact of the floods and and the changes they have made to protect homes and businesses.

Local councillor and resident Scott Patient says: "My story is just one of hundreds around here".

Calderdale Council have launched a new campaign 'Be Flood Aware' to help the community prepare for future flooding.