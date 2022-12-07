Alarming footage showing the moment a lithium battery exploded, sparking a house fire in West Yorkshire has been released to highlight their dangers.

The video shows a homeowner in Halifax rushing downstairs after being woken by the sound of a re-charging battery popping before it explodes into flames.

Five people were taken to hospital after the incident on 24 February.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has warned people not to leave lithium batteries charging unattended.