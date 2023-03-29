A motorcyclist who taunted a police officer while pulling a wheelie on a main road is being sought by police.

The footage of the biker was filmed on the A58(M) on Leeds inner ring road on Sunday.

After footage was shared widely on social media, a number of people commented to ask why West Yorkshire Police had not taken immediate action against the biker.

In a statement the force said the pursuit of motorbikes was permitted only by officers trained to the required level in a suitable vehicle.

A spokesperson said: "Any potential pursuit situation must be appropriately assessed with full consideration given to the safety of members of the public, the officers involved and the rider of the motorbike."

"We are aware of the level of public concern that motorbike-related crime and anti-social behaviour causes in our communities and continue to target the issue through a range of proactive operations, alongside our partner agencies," they added.

The force asked anyone who recognised the rider or who had information to come forward.