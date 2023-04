Nine-year-old Ewan from Guiseley, West Yorkshire, has been giving out free bouquets of flowers to strangers to help "make them smile".

He uses his pocket money to buy the flowers before handing them out to members of the public.

He said: "There's a lot of people who feel sad...I've never made so many people smile like that before."

When asked what his message to the world would be, he said: "Just be kind to people."

Video by Jacob Tomlinson