Eight-year-old Charlie, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has climbed the equivalent to eight Mount Everests.

Spending his weekends climbing with his dad Paul, the two have been all over the country. The duo from Altofts have tackled some of Great Britain's highest peaks including Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.

Dad Paul said: "For his fifth birthday, we'd booked a holiday to Anglesey and we asked him if there's anything he'd like to do while he was there. He said he'd like to climb a mountain and it all stemmed from there.

"I couldn't be any prouder. What he's done, at the age that he's done it, is unbelievable."

With over 200 ascents complete, they don't plan on stopping anytime soon. Charlie's eventual aim is to conquer Mount Everest.

Video by Jess Grieveson-Smith