Police have hailed a shop worker as a hero after he tackled a "desperate and dangerous" gun-wielding man who had been on a robbery spree.

Marlon Stewart had threatened six people and stolen a car when Niall Stranix, 61, tackled him as he demanded money in a One Stop store in Leeds.

Stewart, 37, was jailed for 10 years and four months with an extended licence period of five years.

After the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, Det Insp Ryan Malyk of West Yorkshire Police said Mr Stranix had shown "incredible bravery".

Stewart was charged with four counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery, five counts of possession of a firearm while committing a robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Det Insp Malyk said: "We must recognise the incredible bravery that Niall Stranix showed in making the decision to tackle him while he was threatening his female colleague.

"It was his actions that directly led to Stewart's face being captured on CCTV and him being identified as the suspect."

