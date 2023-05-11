Police have released footage of the moment a driver ploughed into a moving lorry after ignoring a red light in Bradford.

Shaheib Mohammed and his passenger were badly injured when their car smashed into the vehicle, causing it to jackknife at the junction of Sandbeds and Brighouse Road on 11 May 2022.

The 24-year-old, from Halifax, was jailed for two years and eight months at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.