Leeds Rhinos rugby league legend Rob Burrow has given "a huge thank you" to runners preparing to take part in a marathon named after him.

More than 12,000 people are expected to run the 26.2-mile (42.2km) Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which starts and ends at Headingley Stadium on Sunday.

The former player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, with money from the event going to MND charities.

"Whether this is your first marathon or your seventh, I can't thank you enough for your support," he said.