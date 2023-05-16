Rob Burrow has spoken about the moment he was carried over the Leeds Marathon finish line by his friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow, who has motor neurone disease (MND), was pushed around the route on Sunday by Sinfield.

Sinfield picked up his friend at the finish and embraced him as he carried Burrow across the line.

Burrow said: "It was a great day and to be carried over the final few yards [by Kev] was incredible. And how many people will be jealous of a smacker on the cheek?

"It just shows you the love and care we have, and I assure you I have the same for him."