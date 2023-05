Several fire crews are fighting a wildfire on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the Butterley Reservoir area at about 13:30 BST.

The blaze covered an area measuring about 500m (1,640ft) by 500m, crews said, with fire engines from Ossett, Keighley, Todmorden, Halifax and Skelmanthorpe in attendance.

A fire service off-road vehicle and a wildlife support unit also attended.