A large fire has broken out in the west of Leeds, sending a plume of black smoke over the city.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said 25 firefighters were currently in attendance at the blaze in the Bramley area.

People near the scene on Swinnow Lane reported hearing several explosions, with the fire causing the closure of the nearby Stanningley Bypass.

The fire service has asked people to avoid the area as the blaze is tackled.