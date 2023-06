The family of rugby league legend Rob Burrow are to push him around a Father's Day fun run in Leeds.

The Leeds 10k is taking place on Sunday 18 June in the city, and Burrow's children are taking part in the event's family fun run.

Lindsey Burrow, Rob's wife, said: "Rob, he idolises the children and he's such a family man.

"So, I think being able to do this run with the children on Sunday will be really special."