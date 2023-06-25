West Yorkshire arts collective, Mafwa Theatre, have been awarded Theatre of Sanctuary status during Refugee Week.

The status was granted in recognition of their work to bring asylum seekers, refugees and settled communities together through arts and music.

Leeds Playhouse was the first theatre in Leeds to receive the title back in 2014.

Tamsin Cook, co-artistic director of Mafwa Theatre said "Refugee Week 2023 is all about compassion and it is so important for us to be able to spread that message".

Other events organised by Leeds Playhouse for Refugee Week included a conversation café, a 'Wonderful Women of the World' event, a clothes swap and a sing-along with their Asmarina Voices choir.

Video filmed and edited by Inaya Mohmood