A former barge in Leeds that was built in 1946 has been transformed into a book shop.

The historic boat was once used to transport coal across the region.

The owners have given the barge a new lease of life using recycled materials.

One of the owners, Victoria Bonner, said it was "just a rusty old shell really" and that "it's such a lovely old boat".

Its new permanent home is in Leeds docks.

