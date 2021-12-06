The founder of a drug and alcohol recovery group in West Yorkshire has praised its members as they overcome their addictions by helping others in the community.

Getting Clean, based in Leeds, takes part in community outreach projects across the city.

Chris Sylvester, the group's founder, says every person who attends is a "miracle" because they've been through addiction.

The group wants to encourage others who may be struggling to find recovery and to change the perception of drug and alcohol addiction.