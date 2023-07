A Leeds-based charity has turned more than 100 derelict buildings into homes for the homeless.

Latch (Leeds Action to Create Homes) aims to give those on the streets a place to live to help them "rebuild their lives".

One resident, Sharon, said moving in "was like Christmas" adding that it helped her focus on the "important things like my children and finding a job".

So far the charity has refurbished 108 homes in the city.