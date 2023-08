A primate sanctuary has been operating for 40 years from a house in West Yorkshire.

The animals have the run of Jean Smith's Keighley home and garden, with 25 monkeys currently being cared for.

Mrs Smith said: "My life now is all about monkeys. They actually do rule our lives and they've taken over the house as well.

"I really do love monkeys because when you see them play together, it's a marvellous thing."