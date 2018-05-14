Work has begun to dismantle a temporary television transmitter mast in West Yorkshire which has been in place for five years.

The structure was built next to the 1,084ft (330m) Emley Moor tower near Huddersfield as part of upgrade work.

The temporary mast began broadcasting in 2018, but is now being taken apart following the completion of the work.

Transmission switched back over to the main tower earlier this year, telecommunications company Arqiva said.